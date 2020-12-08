DOOM Eternal now available on Switch

Features the use of gyro controls, and more

id Software and Bethesda Softworks are pleased to reveal today that the Switch version of DOOM Eternal is finally available via the eShop.

DOOM Eternal for the Nintendo Switch is developed in partnership with Panic Button, the studio behind the Switch ports of DOOM, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bethesda:

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal with the next leap in first-person combat powered by idTech 7. Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns, new abilities and more, you’re the greatest demon slayer in existence. Players have the option to enhance their aim with Motion Aiming, a control option that utilizes gyro controls. The option can be used in conjunction with the control stick for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy. Players can also test their skill in BATTLEMODE, a 2 vs. 1 online multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match.

Check out below the trailer:

DOOM Eternal is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and now the Nintendo Switch. Check back with us soon for our review coverage of the Switch version.