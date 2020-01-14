Wolfenstein: Youngblood for PC now supports NVIDIA Ray Tracing

Performance boost now available as well via an update

Machine Games and Arkane Studios are pleased to announce today that Wolfenstein: Youngblood on PC now supports the highly anticipated NVIDIA ray tracing.

With Wolfenstein: Youngblood now having ray-tracing, players will experience reflections throughout the game. Any surface, if it’s reflective, will feature accurate, high-quality, high-detail, lifelike reflections that elevate graphical fidelity. In action, ray tracing truly shines, with weapon effects reflecting, and dynamic real-time reflections being reflected on enemies and moving game elements.

In order for Wolfenstein: Youngblood to support NVIDIA Ray Tracing, an appropriate RTX graphics card is required. A meaty PC machine is recommended in order to take advantage of the ray tracing from NVIDIA.

In addition to the Ray-Tracing support, the game also gets a performance boost, allowing the game to be enjoyed in higher framerates.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure.

Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is available now for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information on ray-tracing, check out the official NVIDIA website.