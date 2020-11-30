DOOM Eternal for Switch launches next week

Bethesda announced today that DOOM Eternal will finally come to Nintendo Switch starting next week, December 8, via the Nintendo eShop.

DOOM Eternal first debuted on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on March 20. With the Switch version coming soon, gamers will be able to utilize the gyroscope of the joy-con controllers.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Bethesda Softworks:

Developed in partnership with Panic Button—the studio behind the Nintendo Switch ports of DOOM (2016), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood—players can experience the epic single-player campaign at home or on the go. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal with the next leap in first-person combat powered by idTech 7. Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns, new abilities and more, you’re the greatest demon slayer in existence. Motion Aiming arrives for DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch, a control option that utilizes the built-in gyroscope of the Joy-Con. The option can be used in conjunction with traditional aiming using the controller’s analog stick for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy. Players can also test their skill in BATTLEMODE, a two-versus-one online multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match.

Check out the new trailer below: