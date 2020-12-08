Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer released

As we are about two days away before the launch of the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt released today the launch trailer.

The latest trailer will introduce players to the world and the story of Cyberpunk 2077. Players will see what kind of dangers await them, the bonds player will forge with others, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.



– Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

– Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

– Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on December 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Stadia. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series will be available at a later date, with a free upgrade option for those who have bought it.

Check out the launch trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 below: