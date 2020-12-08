Persona 5 Strikers coming to North America on February 23, 2021

Atlus is pleased to announce today that Persona 5 Strikers for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam will be coming to North America on February 23, 2021.

Persona 5 Strikers is an action RPG developed by Omega Force that first debuted in Japan for both PS4 and Switch on February 20. Just for the Western version, Atlus will be bringing Persona 5 Strikers to PC via Steam, which is a good sign that more Atlus titles will be coming soon following the successes of Persona 4 Golden.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Atlus:

Persona 5 Strikers takes players on an epic road trip with the Phantom Thieves, where they strike back against the corruption overwhelming cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis! – New story and sights – Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit 6 different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need; then fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan!

– Fight with Style – Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack!

– Harness the Phantom Thieves’ full strength – All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character’s specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you.

Fans excited for Persona 5 Strikers will be able to pre-order the game, both digitally and physically on December 10 at 4PM PT.

Check out below the announcement trailer: