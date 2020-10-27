Xbox Game Pass getting Celeste, ARK: Survival Evolved, and more this month

ICYMI: Rainbow Six Siege is available now as well on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft revealed today several new titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC this late October up to early November.

Some of the games that are coming are Celeste, ARK: Survival Evolved, Grim Fandango, Deep Rock Galactic, and more. Unfortunately, the list were rather weak and none are really AAA title.

Below are more details, via Microsoft:

■ Coming Soon

October 27

Carto (Console & PC) [email protected] – Separated from her Granny during a storm, young Carto must use her innate cartography powers to map and manipulate the world around her on her quest to be reunited. As she discovers new “pieces” of the game map, players can rearrange them to shape the levels themselves—unlocking new paths, puzzles, and story moments.

October 29

Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console & PC) – Released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s groundbreaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is a mind-bending, time travel, cartoon puzzle adventure game in which three unlikely friends work together to prevent an evil mutated purple tentacle from taking over the world! Double Fine’s remastered version is a perfectly preserved piece of puzzle and adventure, and it’s now available with Game Pass! Travel through time and enjoy revamped artwork (or swap back and forth between classic and remastered modes) as you solve puzzles across multiple eras. Day of the Tentacle is an all-time comedy classic and this special edition has been lovingly restored and remade with the care and attention that can only come from involving the game’s original creators.

November 5

Celeste (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.

(PC) – Comanche is a modern helicopter shooter set in the near future. You have the choice to delve into the evolving single-player campaign and make a difference in a conflict of global proportions or compete with other Comanche players from all around the world in the explosive, team-based multiplayer modes. Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – A one-to-four player co-op first-person shooter featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. It’s a one-of-a-kind co-op experience with four specialized classes, a plethora of heavy weaponry and high-tech gadgets, and next-level space mining to collect gold, gems, and other precious minerals for your corporate overlords.

November 17

ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – Combining the base game (already available with Xbox Game Pass) with 3 massive Expansion Packs, ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition is an ultimate way to get even more dinosaur action! The Explorer’s Edition gives you access to the mega hit ARK: Survival Evolved as well as the Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction expansion packs, adding nearly 900 hours of gameplay! Each DLC is available for individual download as well.

■ In Case You Missed It

Available Now

Gonner2 (Console & PC) [email protected] – The altruistic and unexpected hero Ikk is back and this time Death needs his help. Journey your way through deep dark chaotic places with unimaginable sparks of color as you go on a mission to help Death rid a mysterious presence from her lair. Battle crazy bosses, lose your head (a lot), in this messy, cute, fast-paced procedurally-generated platformer. In addition to the single-player journey to help Death, play the party co-op mode so you and your friends can lose your heads together!

■ New Xbox Touch Controls for Cloud Gaming (Beta)

Xbox touch controls unlock more ways to play via cloud gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on your Android phone or tablet. Last month we launched our first game with touch controls, Minecraft Dungeons; a big thank you to everyone in the community for your feedback! If you missed it, last week we announced 10 additional games in our library featuring Xbox touch controls!

Dead Cells

Gucamelee! 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hotshot Racing

Killer Instinct

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Slay The Spire

Streets of Rage 4

Tell Me Why

UnderMine

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

ARK: Fear Evolved 4 Event (until November 6) – A blood moon is rising! The ARK: Fear Evolved 4 event is coming, delivering candy corn, spooky skeletons, randomly spawning gravestones, scarecrows and pumpkin patches. From October 27 to November 6, the community’s most requested event will be active for ARK Survivors on Xbox.

(until November 6) – A blood moon is rising! The ARK: Fear Evolved 4 event is coming, delivering candy corn, spooky skeletons, randomly spawning gravestones, scarecrows and pumpkin patches. From October 27 to November 6, the community’s most requested event will be active for ARK Survivors on Xbox. Dead by Daylight: The Eternal Blight Event (until November 4) – Launched with this Tome is a time-limited in-game event called The Eternal Blight which is available starting October 21 until November 4. This event features returning Survivor items, Halloween themed charms, offerings and themed in-game content, plus new Survivor and Killer addons including the very first universal Killer add-on. Finally, players would be remiss to not take advantage of the giant Halloween sale on outfits in the in-game store.

(until November 4) – Launched with this Tome is a time-limited in-game event called The Eternal Blight which is available starting October 21 until November 4. This event features returning Survivor items, Halloween themed charms, offerings and themed in-game content, plus new Survivor and Killer addons including the very first universal Killer add-on. Finally, players would be remiss to not take advantage of the giant Halloween sale on outfits in the in-game store. The Elder Scrolls Online: Witches Festival (until November 3) – The Elder Scrolls Online’s most ghoulish gala returns—the Witches Festival! Partake (if you dare) and receive repulsive rewards in the form of spooky Plunder Skulls, double XP, collectibles, and more. This in-game event will run until Thursday, November 3.

(until November 3) – The Elder Scrolls Online’s most ghoulish gala returns—the Witches Festival! Partake (if you dare) and receive repulsive rewards in the form of spooky Plunder Skulls, double XP, collectibles, and more. This in-game event will run until Thursday, November 3. Fallout 76: Fasnacht Parade (October 30 to November 2) – Fasnacht Parade is a repeatable Seasonal Event that begins October 30 and runs every hour until November 2. Speak with the Master of Ceremonies in Helvetia to join your fellow dwellers in aiding the town’s robotic shopkeepers as they set up for the annual parade. Help them complete a variety of party prep activities, like playing musical instruments, decorating the town, and more. Once everything is ready, the dutiful Protectrons will line up to begin the Fasnacht Parade. Keep them safe on their route to earn rewards, like fantastic Fasnacht Masks. Trade and collect Fasnacht Masks while they are still around.

(October 30 to November 2) – Fasnacht Parade is a repeatable Seasonal Event that begins October 30 and runs every hour until November 2. Speak with the Master of Ceremonies in Helvetia to join your fellow dwellers in aiding the town’s robotic shopkeepers as they set up for the annual parade. Help them complete a variety of party prep activities, like playing musical instruments, decorating the town, and more. Once everything is ready, the dutiful Protectrons will line up to begin the Fasnacht Parade. Keep them safe on their route to earn rewards, like fantastic Fasnacht Masks. Trade and collect Fasnacht Masks while they are still around. Minecraft Dungeons Apocalypse Plus Difficulty & Spooky Fall Limited Time Event – For Minecraft Dungeons players who aren´t afraid of a challenge, the free update coming to the game on October 26 will make their dreams (or nightmares) come true. The update will introduce the new Apocalypse Plus feature, which adds a harder difficulty mode where mobs are meaner, faster and more powerful than ever. And starting on that day, and through November 3, you´ll be able to experience the creepy trials of the Spooky Fall event. The time-limited Seasonal Trials will bring new challenges—and new rewards! The prizes for surviving these supernatural trials will be ultra-exclusive gear and weapons that are a must-have for this spooky season. Make sure you join in the frightful festivities before time is up!

– For Minecraft Dungeons players who aren´t afraid of a challenge, the free update coming to the game on October 26 will make their dreams (or nightmares) come true. The update will introduce the new Apocalypse Plus feature, which adds a harder difficulty mode where mobs are meaner, faster and more powerful than ever. And starting on that day, and through November 3, you´ll be able to experience the creepy trials of the Spooky Fall event. The time-limited Seasonal Trials will bring new challenges—and new rewards! The prizes for surviving these supernatural trials will be ultra-exclusive gear and weapons that are a must-have for this spooky season. Make sure you join in the frightful festivities before time is up! Secret Neighbor Halloween Update – Secret Neighbor is getting a major update that adds new features to the Xbox One version: the new Neighbor class adds an extra layer of challenge; a darker visual presentation and Halloween decorations deliver a spooky experience to the players. Alongside that, the new major update contains plenty of quality of life improvements as well as some new content for players to enjoy.

– Secret Neighbor is getting a major update that adds new features to the Xbox One version: the new Neighbor class adds an extra layer of challenge; a darker visual presentation and Halloween decorations deliver a spooky experience to the players. Alongside that, the new major update contains plenty of quality of life improvements as well as some new content for players to enjoy. State of Decay 2 Swine & Bovine Outfit – State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition has a new outfit called the Swine & Bovine, a grungy mechanic jumpsuit + welder’s mask that will be available as an in-game bounty. All players have to do is log into the game between October 28 and November 4, and it will be automatically added to their closet!

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Perks are getting into the Halloween spirit! Enjoy this huge batch of new Perks to close out your spooky October. Don’t forget to claim your Perks by going to your Perks gallery on your Xbox One console, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (available October 29) – We have two brand new packs for you! Grab the October Horror Pack, including the highly requested Bloody Nurse costume and other goodies like the [BattleStat] Rip Tide—SKS weapon skin and 20,000BP. Also, pick up the Flower Child Pack, including theFlower Child costume setand get 5 levels for your Survivor Pass. Plus, show off your Chicken Dinner with the Victory Dance emote!

(available October 29) – We have two brand new packs for you! Grab the October Horror Pack, including the highly requested Bloody Nurse costume and other goodies like the [BattleStat] Rip Tide—SKS weapon skin and 20,000BP. Also, pick up the Flower Child Pack, including theFlower Child costume setand get 5 levels for your Survivor Pass. Plus, show off your Chicken Dinner with the Victory Dance emote! Dead by Daylight (available October 29, Not available in South Korea) – Claim your Curtain Call Bundle for Dead by Daylight including 2 characters, the Clown (Killer) and Kate Denson (Survivor) and get free cosmetics for both of them!

(available October 29, Not available in South Korea) – Claim your Curtain Call Bundle for Dead by Daylight including 2 characters, the Clown (Killer) and Kate Denson (Survivor) and get free cosmetics for both of them! Warframe (available October 29) – Blaze into Warframe with the Gauss Bundle! Includes a free Warframe, rifle, and cosmetic.

(available October 29) – Blaze into Warframe with the Gauss Bundle! Includes a free Warframe, rifle, and cosmetic. Warm Bodies – Free Movie Rental (available October 29, U.S. only) – Watch this zombie comedy for Halloween! A funny new twist on a classic love story, Warm Bodies is a poignant tale about the power of human connection. Enjoy this free rental on Microsoft Movies & TV.

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

Complete dozens of October Quests before they disappear on November 1! Redeem points for more months of Xbox Game Pass memberships, Xbox gift cards, and giveaway entries by accomplishing your daily, weekly and monthly quests on your console or Game Pass mobile app!

Here are a few of our scary Quests:

Blair Witch – Evil hides in the woods; play the game for 25 points

– Evil hides in the woods; play the game for 25 points State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – Kill 25 zombies for 50 points (Ultimate members)

■ Leaving October 30