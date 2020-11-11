Deathloop release date unveiled

The New Zealand PlayStation Store revealed today the release date for the highly-anticipated Deathloop for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Deathloop will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021. Players can now pre-order either the Standard or Digital Deluxe editions via the PlayStation Store in NZ.

The following are what’s included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, along with the base game:

Transtar Trencher Weapon

Eat The Rich Tribunal Weapon

44 Karat Fourpounder Weapon

“Party Crasher” Colt Skin

“Sharp Shooter” Julianna Skin

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

As for those who pre-orders the game, the following in-game item will be given:

• Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

• Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt

• One Trinket (equippable buff)

Here’s an overview of the game, via the PlayStation Store listing: