Sackboy: A Big Adventure launch trailer released

Available today for PS4 and PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment released today the launch trailer for the much-awaited Sackboy: A Big Adventure for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is an adventure platforming game that features a huge, fun, and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Take Sackboy on an epic 3D platforming adventure with your friends. Iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure – and a whole new edgy sackitude! And here’s what’s going down: The dastardly Vex (a near-mythical being born of chaos and fear, no less) kidnaps Sackboy’s friends and forces them to build his Topsy Turver. This most deadly diabolical device will transform Craftworld from a fantastical land of pure imagination and innocent dreams… into a torrid, barren eyesore of nightmares. Ooh the fiend! But legend tells of a prophecy from deep within the ancient order of the Knitted Knights, Craftworld’s legendary protectors. For only the brave, fearless, chivalrous and, yes, gallant can save the day in an almost too dramatic for words race against time stuffed with danger and peril. So much peril. Set off alone or with your bravest friends on a whirlwind of capers across the snowiest mountains, the leafiest jungles, the wettest underwater realms and the, uh, spaciest of space colonies. Take down Vex. Save the sack-folk. Save the day. It’s time to fulfill your destiny, Sackboy. From woolly wonderkid and hessian hero… rise our Knitted Knight. PlayStation 5 Features – Fast Loading – Experience fast loading between and into levels, including in multiplayer sessions with the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD.

– Tempest 3D AudioTech – Hear Craftworld come to life all around you.

– Haptic Feedback – Running across wool-like flooring or platforms will use haptics to simulate the change in material under Sackboy.

Check out below the Sackboy: A Big Adventure launch trailer: