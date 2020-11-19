WWE Supercard Season 7 Is Out Now

2K Games has now announced that the latest season in WWE Supercard is available now on multiple different platforms.



WWE Supercard’s Season 7 is out now for iOS, Android, Amazon and Facebook Gaming devices. The game is free to play and download.



If you want to know what the new season includes, you can read the features from the press release posted down below.

STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards, that is based on Superstars’ real world, in-ring personas. Each Style attribute gains access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

– Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards, that is based on Superstars’ real world, in-ring personas. Each Style attribute gains access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup; SUPER MOVES – Build up devastating manoeuvres with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents;

– Build up devastating manoeuvres with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents; NEW CARD TIERS – Access three new card tiers – Bio-Mechanical, Behemoth and Swarm – and compete for 200 new cards;

– Access three new card tiers – Bio-Mechanical, Behemoth and Swarm – and compete for 200 new cards; ALL GAME MODES – Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes offer bonus rewards and encourage competition;

– Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes offer bonus rewards and encourage competition; ART REFRESH – Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh, which touches nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics highlight key information and provide additional clarity;

– Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh, which touches nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics highlight key information and provide additional clarity; COLLECTIONS – Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Collections are a set of one to upwards of six cards across a theme or a tier that, when collected, trigger a reward. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly;

– Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Collections are a set of one to upwards of six cards across a theme or a tier that, when collected, trigger a reward. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly; WARGAMES EVENT – Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type; more information coming soon;

– Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type; more information coming soon; AND MUCH, MUCH MORE – Look forward to numerous quality-of-life improvements, Daily Login 2.0 rewards, timed promotions and more!