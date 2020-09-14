Xbox Games Pass gets Halo 3 ODST for PC, Destiny 2, Vermintide 2, and more in late September

Microsoft revealed today that several games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass some time in late September, which includes Halo 3 ODST as part of the Halo Master Chief Collection for PC, Warhammer: Vermintide, and Destiny 2.

Below is the list of games that will be coming starting on September 17:

September 17

Company of Heroes 2 (PC) – The follow-up to the highest rated RTS of all time, Company of Heroes 2 is an acclaimed blend of strategy and tactics will test players’ knowledge of real-world combat. Now with five armies included to play with in multiplayer and two single-player campaigns. Cover, line of sight, armor, and fully destructible environments all must be considered to lead your troops to victory

September 22

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Forsaken (Android & Console) – Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to experience responsive first-person shooter combat filled with stylish finishers and devastating Super abilities. Create your Guardian and explore the mysteries of the solar system while collecting powerful gear to customize your look and playstyle. Brave challenging co-op missions, compete with other Guardians in a variety of PvP modes, and experience a cinematic sci-fi story throughout both the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions. You decide your legend.

September 24

Night in the Woods (Android, Console, PC) [email protected] – Join college dropout Mae Borowski as she returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs, seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren’t the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades.

■ In Case You Missed It

Black Desert (Android & Console) [email protected] – Welcome back to Xbox Game Pass! Experience fast-paced combat and an immersive story, within an expansive world just waiting to be explored. The game chronicles a conflict between two rival nations, the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. During your action-packed journey, you are accompanied by a Black Spirit—a companion whose destiny is intertwined with your own—as you discover the secret of the Black Stones and the history of their corrupting effects.

Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta)

Xbox Game Pass for PC and the Xbox App will exit beta on September 17.

The introductory Xbox Game Pass for PC price will be retired on September 17, but if you’re already a member, you’ll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle (look out for a notification on September 17 with more detail). After that, Xbox Game Pass for PC will be available for $9.99 a month.

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter Downloadable Content – Xbox Game Pass members save 10 percent off! A creeping winter spreads across the land, consuming everything it touches—and at the center of the storm is the Wretched Wraith. The only chance to stop the biting frost is for a hero to face new missions and relentless enemies. Hunt down the source of corruption and discover new armor, weapons, and artifacts!

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

Even more September Quests are going live this week! There are dozens available, but here’s a couple to check out:

Sea of Thieves (Ultimate Members only, Starting 9/15) – “Talk like a Pirate” (Log in and play) – 25 points

Dungeon of the Endless (All Game Pass Members, Starting 9/15) – “Open 10 doors” (Open 10 doors) – 50 points

■ Leaving September 30

