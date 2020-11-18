Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launch trailer released

With Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launching this Friday, November 20 for Switch, Nintendo released today the launch trailer.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a Dynasty Warriors-like game developed by KOEI Tecmo that takes place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

See Hyrule 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the Great Calamity. Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago. Battle Hordes of Hyrule’s Most Formidable Foes From barbaric Bokoblins to towering Lynels, Ganon’s troops have emerged in droves. Playable heroes like Link, Zelda and more must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending Calamity.

Check out the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launch trailer below:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be available for Switch on November 20. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.