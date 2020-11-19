Rumor: Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is Getting an English Release

It has been a bit before we heard about Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers following its Japanese release, but a couple Asian retailers are suggesting we might see an English version soon.

Following reports that Indonesian retailer PS Enterprise revealed a 2021 release for an English version, with other retailers taking it a step further.

Toy or Game, a Pakistani retailer, and Qisahn out of Singapore both suggest an English version will release in Q1 2021.

Interestingly enough, Persona fan site Persona Central noted both of these sites previously gave a release of Feb. 23, 2021, possibly revealing more information than they should have. Unfortunately, these listings are for an Asian version of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, meaning it still might not hit North America, but it seems more likely now that a translation seemingly exists.