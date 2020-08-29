Genshin Impact for PS4 to Release on September 28

Today miHoYo confirmed their upcoming RPG, Genshin Impact, will release on Sept. 28, for PlayStation 4. This means it will launch alongside the previously revealed PC, iOS and Android versions.

While this is a free-to-play experience, those willing to invest $9.99 to preorder it ahead of the Sept. 28 release will receive a wide variety of items giving you an edge in the upcoming adventure. Plus, PlayStation owners will have a couple unique skins that you can see previewed below.

For more information, here is the PlayStation Blog post revealing the release date:

A World Waiting to be Explored In Genshin Impact, you play as a mysterious being known as the Traveler. After you are suddenly separated from your sibling, you find yourself stripped of your former powers and helplessly stranded in a new unfamiliar world. You have arrived in Teyvat — a fantasy world where the seven elements flow and converge. But you are not alone. Here you will embark on an epic journey to find your lost sibling and unravel the many mysteries of this world, meeting a host of faithful companions along the way as well as powerful enemies who seek to challenge your quest. This vast open world is yours to explore as you travel to new cities, unlock elemental powers, and uncover the ancient secrets of Teyvat through an immersive story-driven campaign. Whether you revel in completing side quests brimming with lore, challenging dungeons packed with hordes of intimidating enemies, or simply like interacting with your party of unique and fully-voiced characters, Genshin Impact will be a one of a kind adventure with something for everyone to enjoy. We hope that the amazing world of Teyvat will soon become a place full of meaningful stories and memories for you just as it has for us. PlayStation Blog

Our own adventure with Genshin Impact first began over three and a half years ago, and the game’s development has certainly been a journey of its own. Our talented and diverse team of developers here have overcome numerous technical obstacles along the way, whether it was meeting the demands of Genshin Impact’s massive open world, or polishing the mechanics of its fast-paced elemental combat systems. Given that this is miHoYo’s first release on the PlayStation, we wanted to take this as an opportunity to showcase our vision on PS4’s hardware. Exclusive PlayStation Bonuses: Fight and Fly in Style To celebrate the release of Genshin Impact on the PS4, we will have some special bonuses for PlayStation players during the game’s launch. PS4 players will have the chance to get the exclusive Sword of Descension and Wings of Descension, as well as more bonuses coming in the future. The Sword of Descension is an impressive weapon that will prove quite handy at the outset of your adventure. It not only has a chance of dealing additional damage to nearby opponents but also grants a considerable increase to attack damage when equipped on the Traveler, making it the perfect choice for dealing with any pesky enemies you may encounter early on. The second item is the Wings of Descension, an exclusive stylized wind glider. Your trusty wind glider will help you travel quickly over adverse enemies and terrain, and will allow you to safely navigate heights that would be otherwise impossible. The limited Wings of Descension glider style will be exclusively available to travelers on the PS4. Cut down challenging foes and soar through the celestial heights—in style. To find out more about unlocking these bonuses, be sure to log in to Genshin Impact at launch, where you will find all the related details. PlayStation Blog