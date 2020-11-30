Square Enix Announces SaGa Frontier Remastered

Square Enix has remastered a lot of old games, and now you can soon play a new version of 1998’s SaGa Frontier.



Usually a lot of Final Fantasy games get re-released, so it’s nice that Square Enix is remastering a hidden gem like SaGa Frontier.

The old PlayStation game will be launched in the Summer of 2021 and will be available on PS4, Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. There was no mention of the game releasing on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S yet.



You can read more about the game from the YouTube description details posted down below.



“The 1998 PlayStation® classic is back: SaGa Frontier is being remastered for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android – launching in Summer 2021!



The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character! Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed! “