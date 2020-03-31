NieR Replicant Remaster Announced By Square Enix

Square Enix has announced this week that it will be releasing a remastered version of NieR Replicant very soon.



The first NieR game came out in 2010, although it wasn’t as popular and well received as its 2017 sequel. This remaster will give gamers a chance to play the game if they missed out on the original.



There’s currently no release date for NieR Replicant yet, but the game is now in development for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.



For more information about the game, you can read the press release details posted down below.



“Square Enix Ltd., today revealed that the cult classic third-person action RPG NieR Replicant™, is to be rebuilt as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC (STEAM®).

For the first time in the West after the original game’s Japanese debut in 2010, NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139…, invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard® / NieR:Automata®), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), andproducerYosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST® X / NieR:Automata).

The release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… gives those new to the game the opportunity to experience the origin of the NieR series following the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata, which has surpassed over 4.5 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its initial release in 2017.

NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139…, is now in development for the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One and PC (STEAM®). Follow the official NieR series social channels for the latest information about the game. “