Some Xbox Series X Consoles Delayed By Amazon

Today is a fun day because the Xbox Series X is launching around the world. Sadly, some people may not be getting it soon.



As reported by Kotaku, Amazon customers have received an email saying their Xbox Series X orders have been delayed. More inventory is expected to ship in November and December.



You can read the letter from Amazon posted down below.

“Hello,

We’re contacting you with an update regarding your order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.

It remains to be seen if a similar situation will happen when the PS5 arrives in two day’s time. Hopefully people are able to get their orders early and before the end of 2020.