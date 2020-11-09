XIII Remake launch trailer released

Available tomorrow, November 10, on Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam

Microids and developer PlayMagic released today the launch trailer for XIII Remake that will be released on November 10.

XIII remake will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 10. The Switch version will be available in 2021.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microids:

In this remake of the world-famous cel-shaded first-person shooter from 2003, play as XIII, a man who has lost his memory trying to uncover his past and is determined to shed light on one of the most astounding conspiracy in the history of the United States. Get ready for a mysterious and thrilling solo adventure combining action and stealth with 34 levels faithful to the original design. From Brighton Beach to army bases and even the Grand Canyon Valley, the various environments encountered over the course of XIII’s journey offer many exciting changes of scenery. With the power of a modern 3D engine, all of the game’s visual elements have been enhanced by a brand-new art direction whilst respecting the original material and its iconic stylish cel-shaded look. XIII’s detailed arsenal is also guaranteed to please the most demanding players and is delivered with gameplay improvements to surprise the veteran gamers familiar with the original game. Finally, compete in up to four-player split screen battles. Watch the launch trailer for a first glance at the local multiplayer mode.

Check out the XIII Remake launch trailer below: