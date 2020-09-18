Xbox Series X And S Pre-order Times And Date Revealed

Microsoft has now announced the exact time and date on when you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Yesterday was hectic for PlayStation fans because Sony randomly made PS5 console pre-orders immediately and many people missed out on launch units. Many retailers have already pre-sold out of PS5 launch consoles!



Microsoft has now announced on Xbox Wire the exact times and retailers on where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S consoles. You can read the full details posted down below.

– United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers

– Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

– UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers

– Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

– New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, you can pre-order online starting at 9AM CEST at Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers. Retailers and availability may differ by country.“

The consoles will be up for pre-order on September 22nd. The consoles will then be available to ship from November 10th. The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299 in the U.S.