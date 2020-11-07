Control Ultimate Edition On PS5 And Xbox Series X Delayed

Remedy has now announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Control Ultimate Edition have been delayed. It will no longer be released in 2020.



Much like the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel’s Avengers, Control Ultimate Edition will be released for next-gen consoles in early 2021.



The Control Twitter page made the announcement earlier today. You can read their post down below.



“An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021. We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! “



The Ultimate Edition is already out for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. If you get the last-gen versions, you are entitled to a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series.



Bear in mind if you own the standard version of the game, you’ll have to buy the Ultimate Edition as a new purchase. There is no free upgrade for those that own the standard edition sadly.