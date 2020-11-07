Control Ultimate Edition On PS5 And Xbox Series X Delayed

Remedy has now announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Control Ultimate Edition have been delayed. It will no longer be released in 2020.

Much like the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel’s Avengers, Control Ultimate Edition will be released for next-gen consoles in early 2021.

The Control Twitter page made the announcement earlier today. You can read their post down below.

“An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021. We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience!

The Ultimate Edition is already out for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. If you get the last-gen versions, you are entitled to a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series.

Bear in mind if you own the standard version of the game, you’ll have to buy the Ultimate Edition as a new purchase. There is no free upgrade for those that own the standard edition sadly.

Damian Antony Seeto

Game reviewer from New Zealand. Been writing since 2009 and have reviewed hundreds of different games over the years.