The Medium gets a new release date

Bloober Team revealed today a new release date for the highly-anticipated The Medium as the game has been delayed from its previously planned December 10 release date.

The Medium will now be released on January 28, 2021, for the Xbox Series and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.

Here’s the full statement from the Bloober Team in regards to The Medium new release date:

After much careful thought and consideration, today we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Medium to January 28, 2021 It wasn’t an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market. Bloober Team remains committed to delivering our biggest, most ambitious, fear-inducing experience to date. The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror. Rest assured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium‘s great mystery soon. Stay tuned and stay safe.

