Ori and the Will of the Wisps optimized for Xbox Series X

Microsoft announced today that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be optimized for Xbox Series X when the console launch this holiday season.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, when played on Xbox Series X, will run in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. That means the game will be much smoother compared when played on the Xbox One X.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny. From the creators of the acclaimed action-platformer Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly anticipated sequel. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues the Moon Studios tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available now for Xbox One and PC. Gamers who will be buying the Xbox Series X will be able to play the game without an additional charge through the Smart Delivery feature of Microsoft.

Check out the trailer below: