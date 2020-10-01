Sony Reveals PS5 Details For Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the best games on PS4 when it came out two years ago. Now players can experience the PS5 version soon.



If you buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition you will also get access to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered . This is more than just a usual re-release.



As Sony points out on the PlayStation Blog, the remastered version of the game comes with lots of extra details that only the PS5 can provide gamers.



This includes graphical enhancements like 60fps and ray-tracing technology. The loading times are also more faster than they have been before.

The biggest and most controversial change is that Insomniac Games changed the face model for Peter Parker. A lot of people don’t like this change as it looks weird.



Insomniac Games’ Creative Director, Bryan Intihar, posted on Twitter an explanation. In short, he said that the face model changed to better suit the mocap performance for voice actor Yuri Lowenthal.



Lastly, it has also been announced that the first The Amazing Spider-Man suit will be added into the game. This is the suit that Andrew Garfield wore in the 2012 movie.



The game will be released on November 12th, 2020. You can see footage of the PS5 version below.