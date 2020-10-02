Some Minecraft Characters Are Coming To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Minecraft is the most popular game in the world, but now you can play their characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo has announced via a press release that the characters of Steve and Alex will be playable soon in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The characters are a part of the second Challenger Pack for the game. This also includes a new level as well as music from the Minecraft series.
Later this weekend, Mr Sakurai will talk more about the characters in a deep dive video. This video will also reveal the release date for when you can play as Steve and Alex.
You can buy them separately for $5.99 or you can get the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 which includes more content for a suggested retail price of $29.99.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate already has a huge roster, and this announcement even further expands the list of fighters. The game is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
