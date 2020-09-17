Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Release Date and PS4 Version Confirmed

In what is arguably one of the most exciting upcoming next-generation titles, Sony has confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not only be a Nov. 12, 2020 launch title but is also set to release on PlayStation 4.

Here are some additional details Sony revealed about the upcoming title:

Gameplay Demonstration The demo opens with Miles and his best friend, Ganke Lee, walking through their East Harlem neighborhood to an election rally for Miles’s mother, Rio Morales. Here you’ll see some of the characters you’ll get to know during the game and a glimpse at the culture of the neighborhood. We hope you love the beautiful visuals of a wintertime Marvel’s New York, our neon-noir aesthetic for the game, and gorgeous ray-traced* reflections. Miles is searching for a sense of belonging in his vibrant new neighborhood, but a war has broken out between a devious energy corporation, Roxxon, and a high-tech criminal army, the Underground. In the gameplay sequence you saw captured from PlayStation 5 hardware, the Underground interrupts the election rally. Meanwhile the Underground also attacks a Roxxon convoy on the Braithwaite Bridge in an attempt to steal NuForm energy canisters. NuForm is a highly violate energy source that Roxxon promises can power the entire city cleanly. Here we meet the leader of the Underground, the brilliant Tinkerer. Marvel fans will surely recognize the name of this villain from the comics, but we’re very excited to introduce you to our take on this classic Spider-Man villain. Miles races to the bridge, and, using his explosive, new bio-electric venom and camouflage abilities, attempts to stop the Underground while protecting the citizens of Marvel’s New York City. But as Miles endeavors to rise to the challenge of becoming his own Spider-Man, he finds it’s not as easy as just having impressive new powers. Beyond the thrilling gameplay, the gameplay video also shows off some of the amazing visuals that are available for the game on PS5. We are taking advantage of the next-generation in many more ways as well for the PS5. From the silky smooth targeted 60fps frame rate Performance Mode, to feeling the bio-electric venom energy course through your fingertips via the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller, to hearing Marvel’s New York surround you in lush 3D audio*, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a showpiece for the PlayStation 5. PlayStation Blog