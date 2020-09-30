Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Zombies reveal trailer released

Activision release today the reveal trailer for the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies four-player co-op mode.

For Call of Duty fans who have been playing Black Ops by Treyarch, it’s to be expected that a Zombies mode is coming and today, Activision finally give it fans a first glimpse to the much-loved Zombies mode.

No Black Ops game is complete without Zombies, and this four-person co-op mode is set to take veterans and newcomers alike on a bold and terrifying journey that expands on an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise. Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play and cross-gen.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 13.

Check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal trailer below:

