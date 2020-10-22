Meruem and Hiei Joins Jump Force

Bandai Namco has now announced two new DLC characters joining the Jump Force video game. They will be out very soon!



Both Meruem and Hiei will be available in Jump Force on October 27th, 2020 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If you have the Nintendo Switch version, you’ll have to wait until early 2021 to play as them.



Aside from an announcement, Bandai Namco also released a new trailer that takes a look at the new characters in action.



If you want to know more, you can read the press release details that have been posted down below.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. revealed the launch trailer for Hiei and Meruem ahead of their official addition to the JUMP FORCE roster for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC users. Hiei and Meruem are available in early access as part of Character Pass 2 beginning October 23rd and will officially be available for individual purchase by all players on October 27th. Both characters will also be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

In addition to Hiei and Meruem, JUMP FORCE Character Pass 2 also features the now-available Shoto Todoroki and two currently unannounced characters from Bleach and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. By purchasing Character Pass 2 for $17.99, players will immediately obtain Todoroki, as well as gain early access to Hiei, Meruem, and each subsequent DLC character upon their release; characters may also be purchased individually for $3.99. “