Jump Force Deluxe Edition coming to Switch on August 28

Bandai Namco announced today that Jump Force Deluxe Edition will arrive on the Nintendo Switch console on August 28, 2020.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition will feature all of the highly popular characters from the game’s 2019 release, as well as previously released DLC characters from the Season 1 Character Pass. With 16 Weekly Shonen Jump franchises gather a roster of more than 50 playable characters, fans can now take their favorite fighter to the battlefield whenever they want.

Play against friends and foes through both offline and online battles. A new offline 3 vs. 3 modes is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of JUMP FORCE Deluxe Edition, enabling six friends to each control a character and battle it out together. In this mode, each player controls a character on their team of three and will enter the fight when their character is tagged into the battle. Strategic thinking and knowing when to tag players in and out of the battle will be key to winning the fight.

Check out the release date announcement trailer below:

Jump Force is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of the Switch version.