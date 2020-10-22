Deemo for Switch getting 21 new songs with version 1.7 this November

Flyhigh Works and developer Rayark revealed this week that Deemo for Switch will be getting 21 new songs, making the game’s total song count to 305, with version 1.7 that is coming on November 17.

Below are the full 21 songs that will be coming to Deemo soon for Switch:

Shattered Memories 2 “Last Promise” by HyuN & Ritoru feat Serenitium “Tomoshibi” by Yourmythos “Out of Natura” by Sound Souler

Book of Alice “Daylight” by Tatsh “From Rested Point” by Tatsh “Rise Up” by Tatsh “Rebellion” by Tatsh “Need Your Luv” by Tatsh

Book of Celia “Earlier Than Today” by Eshen “For Sis” by Eshen “Say Hi” by Eshen

Aioi Collection Vol. 2 “Hello (Deemo Version)” by Aioi feat. Kamata Junko “Lassi (Deemo Version)” by Aioi feat. Kamata Junko “Everybody Koishiteru (Deemo Version)” by Aioi feat. MOchizuki Yoshie “Travelling (Deemo Version)” by Aioi feat. Kamata Junko “Platonic Electro (Deemo Version)” by Aioi feat. Kamata Junko

Kobayashi Collection “Artemis” by Kobayashi Proejct feat. Ayano “Elysion” by Kobayashi Project “The Beauties of Nature” by Kobayashi Project “Don’t Go – Stay with Me Forever” by Kobayashi Project feat. Ayano “A Song for You” by Kobayashi Project



Check out below the new trailer the company have released for Deemo: