Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition details resolution and frame rate options

Play the game in 60 frames per second and 4K resolution when Ray Tracing is OFF

In a recent post in ResetEra, Capcom Vice President of digital platforms and marketing William Yagi-Bacon confirmed multiple resolution and frame rate options for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

One of the neat features of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is that the game will feature Ray Tracing. When it’s turned off, players will be able to experience 4K resolution at sixty frames per second whereas if Ray Tracing is turned on, it will have 30 frames per second running at 4K resolution.

To recap: – 4K/30fps with Ray Tracing ON

– 1080p/60fps with Ray Tracing ON

– 4K/60fps with Ray Tracing OFF

– Up to 120fps with Ray Tracing OFF

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available digitally for Xbox Series platforms on November 10 worldwide, as well as PlayStation 5 on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the rest of the world.