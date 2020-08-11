Meruem To Join Jump Force As DLC Later This Year

Bandai Namco has now announced that the character of Meruem from Hunter x Hunter will be joining Jump Force.



Even though there is no release date for Meruem yet, he will be available this Fall in Jump Force as DLC.



You can buy him for only $3.99 by himself, or you can get the character pass for the game which will cost you a further $17.99. The character pass gives you access to even more fighters.



To know more about Meruem and Jump Force, you can read the official press release details posted down below.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that Meruem, HUNTER X HUNTER’s Chimera Ant king, will officially be joining the JUMP FORCE roster as part of Character Pass 2 this fall. Armed with both overwhelming physical prowess and terrifyingly potent Nen abilities, Meruem subjugates and rules over his opponents with an unforgiving iron tail.



Meruem joins Shoto Todoroki as the second member of JUMP FORCE Character Pass 2, which will also add three new playable characters from Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and YuYu Hakusho at later dates. By purchasing Character Pass 2 for $17.99, players will immediately obtain the previously released Todoroki, as well as gain early access to Meruem and each subsequent DLC character as they release; each character may also be purchased individually for $3.99.”

Jump Force is available now for you to buy and play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.