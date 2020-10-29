Sony Releases a New PlayStation App

In preparation for the PlayStation 5 and based off tons of feedback, Sony has officially released a new PlayStation app.

The full list of changes is listed below, but it mostly comes down to better integration and a more streamlined experience overall.

Updated User Interface – The first thing you’ll notice is the sleek new user interface of the redesigned PlayStation App. The new home screen lets you quickly see what your friends are playing and access details about your recently played games, including your Trophy List. Messages Integration – For a unified experience, the PlayStation Messages app feature will now be integrated in the updated PlayStation App so you can seamlessly message your friends all in one place. As part of this integration, PlayStation Messages will no longer be available as a standalone app. Your existing messages and threads in PlayStation Messages will be carried over to the updated PlayStation App. Voice Chat and Party Groups – You can now create party groups from PlayStation App, and voice chat with up to 15 other friends though your mobile phone. Also, a note to fans: the PlayStation team is looking into your feedback around the Parties changes introduced in the PS4 system software update 8.00. There are no updates to share today, but thanks for speaking up about your concerns—we’re listening and evaluating. PlayStation Blog

Natively Integrated PlayStation Store and Remote Downloads – The new native PlayStation Store experience enables fast and smooth shopping and browsing, with the ability to remotely download games and add-ons directly to your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. New Features for PlayStation 5 – When PlayStation 5 arrives, you’ll be able to remotely launch games, manage storage on your console if you run out of space while downloading a game, and quickly sign in to PlayStation 5 straight from the PlayStation App. All the Latest PlayStation News – The Explore tab surfaces Official News from game developers and PlayStation Blog content to help you stay up to date with the world of PlayStation. PlayStation blog

Right now players can download the app for Android and iOS devices.