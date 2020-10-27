Capcom announced today that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not have ray tracing on Xbox Series S console.

As for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, the game will still have ray tracing support when it launches digitally on November 10 for Xbox Series and November 12 for PlayStation 5 in the United States. It will be delivered via a title update.

Find below the full statement from Capcom:

We’re excited to bring Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X with high frame rates up to 120 frames per second, enhanced 3D audio, reduced loading times, the Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, Turbo Mode, and playable Vergil on both consoles. Fans playing Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X will also experience the game in 4K resolution and with DirectX ray tracing. Both consoles deliver amazing next-generation speed and performance, and while we are just now scratching the surface of what they can do, our teams are eager to continue exploring the full capabilities of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the future. While ray tracing will be available as a downloadable title update on Xbox Series X, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on Xbox Series S. —Capcom Development Team

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available digitally for Xbox Series on November 10 worldwide, as well as PS5 on November 12 in the United States.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.