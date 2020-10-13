Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition physical version gets a release date

Capcom revealed today the release date for the physical version of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will launch physically on December 1st for both next-gen consoles. For the digital version, it will be available day-and-date with the launch of the Xbox Series consoles on November 10 worldwide; as well as PlayStation 5 on November 12 in Japan, United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The upcoming special edition of Devil May Cry 5 will feature extras that will further make the experience more enjoyable such as new gameplay modes, the ability to wield the Yamato, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Capcom: