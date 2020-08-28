New Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Games and TT Games have now released the latest trailer to the highly anticipated game of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was due to be out this year in October, but the game has now been delayed until Spring 2021. This might be a good thing looking at how ambitious the game has become.



Instead of just current gen hardware, the game will also be released for newer platforms. The game will now be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and even Mac.



To know more about the game, you can read the press release info posted down below.

“The trailer gives a glimpse of the adventures that will immerse players into the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters and vehicles that will allow them to discover their own unique journey through a galaxy far, far away. Players have the freedom to start at any of the nine episodes, whether jumping straight in at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, beginning their journey at the prequels with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace or experiencing the saga in any order they prefer. Playable characters include favorite heroes like Luke Skywalker™, Rey™, Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Finn™, BB-8™ and others, as well as characters from the dark side such as Darth Vader™, The Emperor, Kylo Ren™, Darth Maul™, and more. Unforgettable moments from the films have been re-imagined in new, fun-filled, light-hearted humour. Everything from Podracing on Tatooine and space combat above the Death Star, to battling on Starkiller Base and beyond.

The Deluxe Edition of LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga will feature the main game and the “Character Collection Bundle Pack” with six DLC character packs inspired by The Mandalorian™, Rogue One: A Star Wars™ Story, Solo: A Star Wars™ Story, Star Wars™: The Bad Batch and more. The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include a collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk.



Fans will be able to play with the same authentic LEGO® Star Wars™ vehicles, starships, and characters in real life and in the game, including these select sets with unlockable codes that can be redeemed when LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga releases: LEGO® Star Wars™ The Razor Crest™ (75292), LEGO® Star Wars™ Resistance I-TS Transport (75293) and LEGO® Star Wars™ Death Star™ Final Duel (75291).“