1More Quad Driver +Hi-Definition Bluetooth Adapter Review

The interesting thing about headphones is how many different types there are and how they cater to a different market. 1More has done a fantastic job of trying to cover their bases, as we saw with their gaming headphones sometime back, along with some interesting true wireless options. One of the most notable products is the Quad Driver in-ear headphones, which boast THX certification for clarity and quality, three balanced armatures, expert tunning, and more. With so much good, are the 1More Quad Driver +Hi-Definition Bluetooth adapter worth investing in, or are there better options out there?

Despite the rather humble $169.99 MSRP, with the bundle being $199.98, you honestly get a lot in an impressive package. The Quad Driver in-ear headphones come in a box covered by a sleeve. On the sleeve it features a nice shot of the headphones, key features and the back boasts what the headphones are made of and can achieve. Under that is a nice box that is held shut by a magnet featuring minimal branding and information. The inside is similar to what we saw on the Spearhead VRX gaming headphones, with drawings of the headphones, various elements, and an explanation of a couple of things on the outer flap and product on the right.

As mentioned above, you actually get a fair bit here. Everything is given its own little place, which includes the headphones, box to hold them, airplane and ¼ adapter, shirt clip, and eight additional ear tips in an impressive array of sizes and a couple of foam tips. This makes it super easy to just open the box, get the desired size and type, and fully enjoy what these headphones have to offer.

Construction is pretty good on the Quad Driver in-ear headphones. Everything, besides the cord and tips, are metal, giving it a higher-end look and feel. The cord itself has a distinct dark copper look, complete with a black and copper design. It’s oddly eye-catching, despite being rather dark. Each earbud is a simple gunmetal-ish color with some eye-catching red that features the company’s name and an indicator of left and right. It’s also fairly easy to remove each tip if you want to and hard if you don’t, making them pretty easy to use on the go or at home.

Thanks to the angled design, they fit snuggly in my ears and feel comfortable. This can sometimes be a battle, one that is oftentimes worth it, though some of this will hinge on finding the right tip. Due to so many being included, most people should be able to find the proper fit with enough trial and error. However, none of this is worthwhile if they lack performance.

For the most part, 1More’s Quad Driver in-ear headphones performed fairly well. Thanks to the four drivers it is able to better present a wider array of sounds and recreate things fairly accurately. Depending on the song, they were able to give a good number of things I tested justice, either by delivering the same impact or detail around each instrument. That said, certain songs fared better than others.

Where certain higher-end headphones I tested were able to make better use of more modern songs, such as techno beats or bass-heavy tracks, the Quad Drivers would often bring out the lows at the expense of mids and highs. This was not an issue I found on many songs or something I even noticed while using them with gaming, but something to keep in mind if you’re planning on listening to certain modern songs. The sound stage is also fairly narrow, something that is to be expected given the style of headphones, but certainly good for this type of headphone.

Since this bundle does include 1More’s Hi-Definition Bluetooth adapter, this gives the Quad Driver headphones wireless functionality. While it isn’t the most robust adapter out there, the connection quality was pretty good and fairly stable, two extremely important elements. For the price, it’s actually a really good deal and delivers what it promises with approximately 8 hours of battery life.

1More Quad Driver +Hi-Definition Bluetooth Adapter Review – Verdict

For $200 it’s a fantastic bundle, one that will make someone looking for better headphones with the option to go wireless happy. However, for the current sale price of $140, they’re an absolute steal. Not only do you get a gorgeous looking pair of headphones, but there are also a number of accessories presented beautifully. Throw in a good performance in most situations and it’s easy to see why THX-certified them and something that will perform be it gaming or music listening.