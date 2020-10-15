Destiny 2 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on December 8

Bungie announced today that Destiny 2 will be coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on December 8.

When Destiny 2 launches on December 8, players who have already purchased the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be getting the next-gen copies free of charge.

Additionally, Bungie detailed the upgrades players will be seeing when they play Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles:

Feature Details

Feature Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Xbox Series S Resolution 4K 4K 1080p Frame Rate 60fps 60fps 60fps Field of View Slider Yes Yes Yes Faster Load Times Yes Yes Yes Cross-Generation Play Yes Yes Yes Next-Generation Upgrade Free Xbox Smart Delivery Yes Xbox Smart Delivery

Other Notes

We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a Field of View range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.

There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.

For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.