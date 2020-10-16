Borderlands 3 Second Season Pass announced

Gearbox Software and 2K Games are pleased to announce today that Borderlands 3 will be getting a second season pass on November 10 across all available platforms.

Borderlands 3 Season Pass will add exciting new ways to play the award-winning looter shooter with an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a brand new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more.

Season Pass 2 will include two all-new downloadable content add-ons – Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut – plus brand new looks for all four Vault Hunters, to be revealed later this month. First up is Designer’s Cut, which creates totally new ways to play Borderlands 3 by introducing an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a new standalone mode called Arms Race, and more.

Season Pass 2 will be available for purchase starting November 10 across PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / Series S. The Designer’s Cut add-on also launches on November 10, while Director’s Cut is planned for release in spring of next year. All downloadable add-on content requires a copy of the base game to play.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The next-gen version will be available when both the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 launches next month.