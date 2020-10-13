Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade launches day-and-date with PS5 and Xbox Series

As we are nearing the release of the next-gen consoles, Gearbox Software is pleased to reveal today that Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade will launch day-and-date with the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Borderlands 3 will launch day-and-date with the Xbox Series X on November 10 worldwide; as well as the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and November 19 in the rest of the world.

For gamers who have already purchased a copy of Borderlands 3, a free upgrade will be available within the same console family.

With the next-gen upgrades of Borderlands 3, fans can look forward to experience 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during both single-player and online-co-op. Additionally, it will support three and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer.

Here are the full details of the next-gen upgrades, via 2K Games:

Borderlands 3 has been fully optimized to take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to the Borderlands universe. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will display Borderlands 3 at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op, and all next-gen consoles will support three- and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer. In addition, vertical split-screen for two-player local co-op will be available from the get-go on next-gen consoles and will also be added to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions via a free update on November 10 and 12 respectively. Existing owners of Borderlands 3 on current-gen platforms can easily transition to the next-gen version within the same console family. If you own Borderlands 3 on Xbox One, you’ll be able to play the Xbox Series X / S version, and if you own the game on PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to play the PlayStation 5 version. Your add-on content and save files can be ported to next-gen consoles within the same family, so you can jump straight back into the action right where you left off. (Please note that if you own a physical disc of Borderlands 3, you will need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console models that include a disc drive to take advantage of all these features.) If Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be your introduction to Pandora and the planets beyond, welcome to the party! Borderlands 3 has you blasting through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on deranged enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy, then continue your adventures across an unforgettable collection of campaign add-ons and additional upcoming downloadable content.

Borderlands 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.