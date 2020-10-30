Watch Dogs: Legion hotfix patch that addresses crashing issues now live

An overall improvement that makes the game run more smoothly

The release of Watch Dogs: Legion across all platforms was a little bit rough where players are experiencing performance issues. Today, Ubisoft released a hotfix patch that addresses the concerns of many players who jumped in on day one with Watch Dogs: Legion.

Gamers who are experiencing crashes or freezing issues on either consoles or PC, they are fixed as soon as the patch is downloaded.

Below are the patch notes:

Patch Notes:

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

For PC players experiencing crashes when playing on an outdated Windows version, the developer recommends updating your OS to updates 1903 or 1909 at the minimum and strongly suggest having the latest OS system version installed when running the game.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via UPlay. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles when it releases in two weeks.

Check back with us for our review of the next-gen version as we head closer to the release of both next-gen consoles.