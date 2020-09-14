Borderlands 3 coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series

2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced today that Borderlands 3 will be coming to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series platforms.

Players who already owned either the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version will receive a free upgrade to the next-gen version of the same console family. This applies as well for previously-released purchased DLCs and game saves.

When Borderlands 3 releases for the next-gen consoles, it will feature 4K Resolution running at 60 frames per second in single-player mode, as well as introduce three and four-player split-screen co-op play. As far as cross-platform goes, it will be coming to Borderlands 3 in 2021.

Additionally, more Borderlands 3 DLCs will launch later in 2020. While the next paid DLC “won’t look like the campaign downloadable content of the now-complete Season Pass,” it will include a new game mode, one new skill tree for each Vault Hunter, and new Action Skills.

Borderlands 3 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Stadia.