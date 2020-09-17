Official PS5 Price And Release Date Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has now revealed the official release date and price for the PS5 console. It will be coming the same month as Xbox Series X and S.



Sony revealed a lot of new content during today’s digital presentation. The most important thing revealed is the official release date and price for the PS5.



If you live in U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, you can get the PlayStation 5 first on November 12th, 2020. This is two days after the release of the Xbox Series X and S on November 10th, 2020.



If you don’t live in the countries listed above, the PS5 will be coming one week later on November 19th, 2020. This includes the likes of Europe, South America, Asia and South Africa just to name a few.



The price of the Blu-ray drive PS5 will cost you $499 in North America. This is the same price set for the Xbox Series X console from Microsoft.

The digital only version of the PS5 will cost you $399. The Xbox Series S in comparison is $299, although that is a weaker machine than the rest/



