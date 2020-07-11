Far Cry 6 Gets Leaked Ahead Of Official Reveal

Ubisoft was supposed to announce Far Cry 6 during a digital event next week, but the game got leaked earlier this week.



The Hong Kong PlayStation Store pretty much leaked all that we need to know about Far Cry 6. Pretty much all of the rumors that were revealed have ended up being true.



Breaking Bad’s and The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito has been revealed to be the main bad guy in the game. His name in the game is Anton Castillo and he’s a dictator for a fictional country called Yara.



You will assume the role of Dani Rojas and players will have to fight back against Anton Castillo and his forces. The leak also confirmed that this game will have the biggest map in Far Cry history!



It also sounds like the game will have a lot in common to other Far Cry games. You can still ride a lot of vehicles, use many weapons and visit exotic looking locations.



The game will be released worldwide on February 18th, 2021. The game’s platforms right now are PS4 and PS5. Presumably, the game should also be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.



A cool thing is that PS4 owners of the game also get a free copy of the game on PS5 if you want to get an upgrade!



More about Far Cry 6 will be revealed this Sunday during the Ubisoft Forward digital event.