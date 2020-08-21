Black Myth: Wukong Gameplay Trailer Looks Awesome

A Chinese developed game called Black Myth: Wukong has revealed gameplay footage and it’s looking very promising.



As reported by IGN, Black Myth: Wukong is based on the classic Journey to the West tale from China. If you know ‘Monkey’, you’ll probably have an idea on who the main character is in this game.



The game is being developed by Game Science which is currently a small studio. The studio is hoping the recent buzz of the trailer will attract more people to join them.



The trailer shows over 13 minutes of actual in-game gameplay and it looks awesome. The game looks like an action RPG that contains fast combat as well as lots of bosses for you to face.



The game also has elements of stealth and the main character can even turn himself into a cicada. The end of the trailer shows more of the bosses that will stand in your way!

Black Myth: Wukong is built on Unreal Engine 4 and it aiming to be released in the near future for PC and consoles. It wouldn’t surprise me that the game will eventually be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X because the graphics look that good!



Anyway, you can see the trailer for the game posted below. There’s no release date for the game yet, but the developer wants to release the game only when it’s ready.