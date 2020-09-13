Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Showcase This Wednesday

After we already learnt the release date and price for the Xbox Series X/S, a new showcase has been announced for the PlayStation 5.

Sony has announced on the PlayStation Blog that this PlayStation 5 showcase will be on this Wednesday. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

“Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).

Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5.”

People are really hoping next week’s showcase finally reveals a release date and price for the PS5. The price and release date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X got leaked before an official announcement was made!