Ubisoft Announces New IP Called Riders Republic

Ubisoft announced yesterday at its Ubisoft Forward event a new IP that the company is calling Riders Republic.

Riders Republic looks like it is a new version of Steep, but this time it includes more than just winter/snow style sports. If you love action sports, this game will be up your alley.



The release date for the game is February 25th, 2021. The game will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and even Google Stadia. It looks like the Nintendo Switch is the only major platform it won’t be coming to.



If you want to read more about the game, you can see the press release details posted down below.

“Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic invites players to an exhilarating social playground, where they can experience the thrill of extreme sports in an open and densely populated world. Players will connect, compete and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting. Whenever players explore or gather in the vibrant social hub, they will always find themselves surrounded by fellow riders.

From arid canyons to snowy mountains, Riders Republic allows players to ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth. The American National Parks, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have been faithfully recreated and imaginatively mashed together to create the liveliest sports park.

Players can squad up with or against friends in these insane multiplayer modes:

Competitive Races and Trick Challenges: Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges.

Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges. Mass Starts: Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players***. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line.

Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players***. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind and fight their way to the finish line. Multiplayer Arenas: Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups.

Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups. Online Cups: Made for the very best riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top of the leaderboard.

With career mode, riders can make a name for themselves in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports. Players can customize their rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of the avatar. Whether a rider wants to master snowboarding or be the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible.

Riders Republic will make the most of next-gen gameplay, running at 60 FPS and displaying more than 50 players simultaneously live onscreen on next-gen consoles. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.”

The trailer below gives you a look at what you can expect to see and do in Riders Republic when it’s out next year!