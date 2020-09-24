Kirby Fighters 2 Is Out Now For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has surprisingly released a new fighting game for the Nintendo Switch today. The game in question is called ‘Kirby Fighters 2‘.

Nintendo pretty much stealth released Kirby Fighters 2, so you should download it now if you have a Nintendo Switch console.



The original Kirby Fighters was available a few years ago for the Nintendo 3DS. Now you can play the sequel that has more fighters and much better graphics than before.



To know more about Kirby Fighters 2, you can read the press release info that has been posted down below.

” Choose from a roster that includes 17 of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities as well as familiar friends and foes – Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight and King Dedede, Gooey and Magolor – to brawl it out in a series of blistering battles in Kirby Fighters 2, launching on Nintendo Switch today. Each of the playable abilities and characters has their own play style and set of moves, and by experimenting with them all, players can discover and master their favorite.

Kirby delivers a plethora of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, including Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby’s new Wrestler ability. Don’t be fooled by Kirby’s cuteness though – this athlete’s ornate mask hides the face of a determined fighter.

In the game’s Story Mode, team up with a friend or a CPU to take on a friendly match against King Dedede and Meta Knight, and climb your way up the Tower of Trial to the final battle. Between each floor of this ascending tower, fighters can also strategically choose items to boost selected stats. Prepare for an onslaught from a variety of foes as you climb the tower.

For more multiplayer fun, up to four players can battle on the same console, across multiple consoles with local wireless, or online play. Players can customise rules for free-for-alls and team battles by choosing their preferred items, stage hazards and even the ability to come back as a ghost in team battles. There’s never a dull moment, even if you get knocked out!”