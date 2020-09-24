Nioh 2 ‘Darkness in the Capital’ DLC launches October 15

Go back to the past and defeat the fearsome new Yokai

Team Ninja and KOEI Tecmo announced today that Nioh 2 will be getting its second major DLC, Darkness in the Capital, on October 15 for the PlayStation 4.

Nioh 2 is available now for PlayStation 4. There’s no word if the game will be out for PC, just like its predecessor.

Here are the first details of the upcoming DLC, via the PlayStation Blog: