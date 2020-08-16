Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Demo Impressions

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 demo is out now for people that pre-ordered the game and it’s a blast from the past.



The last few Tony Hawk games have been horrible mainly because they were developed by the now defunct Robomodo studio. I don’t want to sound too mean, but this developer just didn’t know how to make a good skateboarding game.



The main issue I had with Robomodo’s games is that they removed features from the originals, and also the physics felt off. Well it’s a pleasure to say Tony Hawk is finally back!



The recently released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 demo puts you back in the Warehouse which is the first level in the original game. It features several quarter pipes to skate in as well as a decent looking rail.



Aside from the obvious upgrade to the Unreal Engine, the level pays homage to the original game in every way. Sure you can only play for 2 minute sessions in the demo, but the gameplay is where this game really shines.



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 feels great as it has a similar control scheme to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. Everything you want in a Tony Hawk game is here like manuals, reverts, wallplants and more.



It doesn’t feature the more complicated moves that featured in later Tony Hawk games though like the ‘Nail-A-Trick’ and stuff like that. This game is taking players back to the simplicity and fun of the first four Tony Hawk games, which is a big bonus for me.



I will say though that you will need a lot of practice if you haven’t been playing Tony Hawk games for a long time. I felt a bit rusty at the start and could only manage 500,000 points in my first try.



After practicing the game for a while, I managed to improve my total score to 1.3 million points in under two minutes. Sure this score isn’t as good as the pros, but it was a decent effort for someone like me.



The game also feels faster and more fluid compared to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5. If you have played that game before, you’ll know the physics felt oddly slow and unsatisfying as a whole.

Anyway, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 demo is awesome and I cannot wait for the full game to come out. The game will be available worldwide on September 4th, 2020 and will be compatible on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.