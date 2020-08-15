Rocksteady’s New Game Is Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady has now announced the full name of its new game. The game will be called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.



The official name for the game was revealed via the schedule released for the DC FanDome event happening later this month.



As expected, players will play the Suicide Squad and they will have the task of killing the Justice League members.

The only hero confirmed in the game so far is Superman and he has a target on his head. It’s possible the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman could also be in the game as they are Justice League members.



Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is expected to be revealed in full on August 23rd. It will launch on new generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.



Batman: Gotham Knights from WB Montreal is set to be revealed on the same day. It will be a great day worldwide for anyone out there that is a fan of DC Comics entertainment.



