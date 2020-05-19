There Will Be No Microtransactions In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Vicarious Visions has now confirmed that microtransactions will not be included in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.



During an interview with Gamespot, Vicarious Visions’ boss Jen Oneal revealed that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 won’t have paid microtransactions at launch.



The statement said: “Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We’re not planning on having monetization at launch.”

Whether or not microtransactions appear in the game after launch remains to be seen. Paid DLC could appear in the future if fans want it to happen.



In the older Tony Hawk games, microtransactions weren’t available since internet connections in games didn’t exist when these games came out in the PSOne era of gaming.



Everything you unlocked in the older games were made available after you beat the game with one or more skaters. I remember Spider-Man was an unlockable character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2!



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 releases worldwide on September 4th, 2020 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.



